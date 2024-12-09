Pizza Sin Or New Iconic Malaysian Fusion? – Don’t Knock It Till You Try It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Italian musicians and Tiktok influencers Lionfield are known for their series of reviewing Italian fusion foods from around the world. In their most recent video, which has amassed over 1.9 million views, they commented on a Malaysian pizza variation cleverly called an “Apam Balik Pizza”.

It is without a doubt that Malaysia is a food haven when it comes to fusion food. The blend of our multicultural nation is mirrored in the local cuisine.

Malaysians have been combining flavours from many different cultures since the birth of our beloved country. This particular trait is one of the main attractions that lead tourists to visit our beautiful country.

The dish replaces the traditional pizza dough with the iconic Malaysian dessert snack as it’s base. It contains all the toppings of a pepperoni pizza such as cheese, pizza sauce and salami. All while being folded into an Apam Balik, combining the sweet flavours of an iconic dessert with the succulent tastes of a classic pizza.

The shop selling this dish is named Apam Balik Kuhot, which can be found at Lot 1416, Jalan Mat Raji, Kampung Padang Jawa, 40200 Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia‬.

The stall garnered a lot of attention after Tiktok page Best Food Malaysia made a video regarding their signature dish the “Apam Balik Pizza”.

Lionfield hilariously criticised the dish, claiming that even though it uses similar pizza ingredients, it cannot be called a pizza.

Apam Balik Pizza? Why did you put the word pizza in the name? Italian Tiktokers Lionfield

While it is true that the dish is not exactly a pizza, the clever name and idea has attracted the attention of many customers.

And now, with this Tiktok exposure, netizens are sure to be flocking towards this stall to try the viral sensation wittily dubbed “Apam Balik Pizza”.

