A Restroom Break That Delayed 125 Trains: Could This Happen in Malaysia?

In Seoul, even a four-minute restroom break can unravel the city’s famed efficiency. On 25 November, a Seoul Metro train conductor stepped away from his post for an urgent bathroom break, resulting in delays for 125 subsequent trains on the city’s busiest subway line.

The incident caused a cascade of rescheduled timetables, with trains delayed by up to 20 minutes during the peak morning rush.

The Delays No One Felt

Despite the disruption, passengers barely noticed. Seoul Metro clarified, “The trains operated normally, and delays were not felt by passengers,” as the city’s efficient system ensured trains continued at regular intervals.

However, this seemingly trivial incident has brought systemic issues to light, particularly the gruelling conditions faced by subway conductors, who often work for hours without breaks.

Malaysia’s Lessons in Priorities

This is where the story gets interesting for Malaysians. While South Korea’s commuters largely shrugged off the delays, imagine a similar incident happening on the Klang Valley MRT or LRT.

In a country where escalators break down as frequently as public trust, the delays would likely grind entire systems to a halt. A restroom break delaying 125 trains in Malaysia? That’s an efficiency most commuters would dream of—here, trains are delayed because they simply don’t show up.

Malaysians might laugh at the Seoul incident, but it underscores what’s missing at home: a commitment to maintenance and planning.

Take the Bangsar LRT station, where a broken escalator turns the commute into an obstacle course for the elderly and disabled. Or the infamous first-mile and last-mile connectivity issues, where walking to a train station can feel like an episode of Survivor, complete with six-lane highways and non-existent pedestrian walkways.

Irony at Its Finest

South Koreans debated labour rights for subway conductors; Malaysians would likely debate whether there was ever a plan for timely public transport in the first place.

When fuel subsidies and cheap car loans encourage private vehicle ownership, it’s no wonder public transport usage lags. And let’s not forget the Pulse app, our nation’s attempt at live tracking, which leaves more commuters frustrated than informed.

As some social media users pointed out, Seoul’s restroom break incident is a reminder that efficiency shouldn’t come at the cost of humanity. “The conductor isn’t a machine,” one netizen remarked.

Yet, in Malaysia, even machines—escalators, trains, and apps—seem to fail without warning.

