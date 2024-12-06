[Watch] Kind Man Helps A Tortoise Cross The Busy Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lately, there has been news of animal cruelty and abuses committed at the hands of people. We’ve seen or heard of stray animals getting burned, beaten to death, or run over by vehicles so it’s nice to see a kind Samaritan doing the opposite finally.

In a video shared on Facebook, it showed a lone tortoise attempting to cross a busy intersection.

Although large and small vehicles managed to avoid running over the small animal, the tortoise was on a perilous path.

Fortunately, a kind motorcyclist stopped by the roadside and quickly picked up the tortoise before it was run over.

Although the video did not show where the tortoise ended up, it’s hoped that the tortoise safely made it across with help from the motorcyclist. Perhaps, the motorcyclist went home with a pet tortoise!

In the comments, netizens thanked the motorcyclist for helping the tortoise although a few worried about the tortoise’s fate. A netizen hoped the tortoise wasn’t made into a dish while another person assured her that the tortoise was placed near the grassy area.

The incident also prompted some to share their experiences helping a tortoise cross the road.

Someone shared a comical story about being helpful: They once picked up a tortoise to help it cross the road but were bitten in response.

Hopefully, videos like these will inspire more people to treat animals better.

