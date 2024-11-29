Movie Buffs Are Hard To Shop For? Think Again – 7 Holiday Season Gift Ideas

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We all love movies. Whether it’s dressing up and heading to the cinema or staying at home and watching a great flick in your pajamas.

But do you have a friend that is the ultimate movie nerd? If the answer to that question is yes, then here are some gift ideas for that friend as the Christmas holiday season nears.

1. Movie Posters

Find them on Shopee

Surprise your friend with a poster of their favourite movie. Something they can use to decorate that plain wall in their room with a picture of a film that brought so much joy to them.

From Dune to Moana, there’s an endless number of movie posters to choose from with sites such as Shopee, Temu and more offering countless ideas.

2. Popcorn Buckets

Find at Shopee

The popcorn buckets that feature designs from your favourite blockbuster films are always something to look forward to. The fun and cool designs always capture the eyes of many.

However, due to the limited time offers, we sometimes miss the opportunity to get them. And the option of adding that bucket to our collection is lost forever.

Not to worry, as there are legions of them to be found online with all kinds of designs of top movies new and old.

Get it yourself or gift it to a loved one. Eat your popcorn in style on your next movie night!

3. 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

Find at Shein

Isn’t it frustrating when you can’t decide on a movie to watch? The time it takes to pick a movie kills the mood.

It’s time to solve that problem with this gift idea. 100 movies to pick from! Filled with some of the top movies of all time would render the problem of struggling to pick a movie obsolete.

4. Smartphone Screen Magnifier

Selling on Amazon

Watching movies on your phone is not ideal. The small screen makes viewing not as fun as it should be.

How do we fix that ? Simple.

We simply magnify the screen with this Screen Magnifier. Watch movies on your phone with ease now. The magnifier makes viewing so much more enjoyable. No more squinting at scenes.

5. Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook For Movie Lovers by Andrew Rea

Photo from Goodreads

Have you ever come across food scenes in movies that left your mouth watering?

All you wanted to do was have a taste but considering you have zero cooking skills, you just settle for that cereal in your pantry, or instant noodles.

Stop settling and try the real thing, with recipes from cult classics like the Butterbeer in Harry Potter to Ratatouille’s Confit Byaldi (the dish called Ratatouille in the movie). This book has it all.

The author, Andrew Rea, who is famous for his hit online cooking series “Binging with Babish”, has gifted this book for all to satisfy our cravings.

You can find the book at Kinokuniya Malaysia

6. Cartoon Movie Socks

Find these socks at Shopee

Regular socks are old news. Time to spice it up with movie themed ones. You’ll look out of this world.

Wear them to the office or school. You are guaranteed to turn some heads with socks that would make even Darth Vader proud.

7. Graphic T-Shirts of Hit Movies

From Uniqlo

You can’t go wrong with this one. Gifting a friend with a t-shirt of their favourite film is the perfect present. A gift that would stay with them for a long time.

But know your friends before picking the shirts. Getting them wrong would make for a very awkward moment.

Hopefully these gifts put a smile on the faces of your loved ones. Happy almost holidays!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.