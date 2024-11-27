[Watch] Swedish Woman Moved By Malaysians Dining Together In Ikea Restaurant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Swedish TikTok user Hany (@blondethinks) who previously expressed her delight at seeing happy people in Kuala Lumpur has another sweet thing to say about the locals.

In her TikTok post, she shared about her experience eating in Ikea and witnessing the people around her.

She said the food in Ikea was great and especially loved the chicken wings. However, she loved watching friends and family enjoying a feast in Ikea. The sight warmed her heart and she had never seen so many people dining in the Ikea restaurant before.

Screenshot from Hany/TikTok Screenshot from Hany/TikTok

Hany said it was a joy to see Swedish and Malaysian culture coming together, describing it as a fun and unique combination.

It feels like tasting a bit of home while being farther away from home than ever before. Hany

She also shared that the meatballs in Sweden are made with beef and pork so she doesn’t eat those anymore. As for the vegetarian meatballs, she said the ones in Sweden were softer and tasted a bit different.

Netizens in the comments shared their favourite meals from Ikea such as mushroom soup, curry puffs, and chicken wings.

They also pointed out to Hany that most locals visit Ikea not to shop but to enjoy the food. For some, Ikea food is a luxury so it’s a special treat for special occasions.

All the talk about food has made some people feel hungry as well. Food truly unites us all.

