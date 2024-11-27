Picture Perfect Road Trip For The Malaysian Behind Classic Cars Venture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Vintage and classic car specialist Rukshan Munesinghe is no stranger to the open road.

HIs love for cars is not limited to the kind of driving most of us are used to but Rukshan takes it one step further by crossing borders and covering challenging terrains.

Documenting his latest journey on TikTok at @malaysiaclassiccars, Rukshan recently embarked on a road trip from Kuala Lumpur, all the way to Mae Hong Son, Thailand.

Where is Mae Hong Son?

Mae Hong Son is located in the northern part of Thailand, bordering Myanmar. It is described as a remote, mountainous province and is home to several hill tribes.

Rukshan’s 2,400km journey there started on 23 November and the trip spanned across four days.

His vehicle of choice? A classic 1971 Ford Capri in a bright orange colour with black racing stripes. The car looked to be in pristine condition, as if it was just bought brand new off the lot.

1971 Ford Capri

His first pit stop came after a full day’s drive at Pak Nam Tako in the Thung Tako District near Chumpon.

The gentleman stopped in the quaint spot to fuel up his car and check his engine to make sure that everything was still running smoothly.

Thankfully, there was also a convenience store nearby that granted him the opportunity to fuel himself with some good food.

After a little rest time, he set off on his journey again. This time reaching the lovely city of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya at 7.15 in the morning on 24 November.

Stopping again for another checkup and slight cleaning of the vehicle, Rukshan had already covered 1,600 km in a day.

Even though the drive was not as easy as he made it seem, he still enjoyed the challenge as he took in the beautiful scenery of the little towns and cities along the way as well as the beautiful mountainous roads he came across on his way to a town called Pai, in the North of Thailand.

Between the 300-400km stretch of road on the mountains, he stopped to express the serene beauty of greenery spread across the mountains like a blanket on a bed. Capturing the comforting aura of the morning drive.

Screenshot via Tiktok

After reaching the charming town of Pai, he was greeted by an elegant elephant relaxing at the Thom’s Pai Elephant Camp. The majestic mammal graciously accepted Rukshan’s offer of food before he continued on his trip.

Leaving the creature to go about his day, Rukshan reached Doi Kiew Lom Viewpoint, a popular scenic spot set in said town.

Though it was cold, you can’t help but notice the picturesque view over the mountains. But as breathtaking as the spot was, his journey was still not over.

Screen via Tiktok

Finally, after a long four day journey, Rukshan finally reached his destination, ultimately achieving his goal and taking many pictures of the cities, roads and sceneries along the way.

Through this tranquil journey, the timeless beauty of the 1971 Ford Capri remained as pretty as a picture.

Maintaining its humble but sporty charm and still bright and shining as the day it left KL.

This was a short trip for Rukshan as he started the drive back earlier this morning.

In his short video snippets, Rukshan reminds all of us that it’s all about the journey.

