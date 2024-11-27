Moana 2: An Epic Adventure Filled With Catchy Tunes [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The first Moana film ends with Moana discovering her people’s wayfinding and sea voyaging heritage.

The wayfinder lore is further explored in the sequel, Moana 2, with Moana’s ancestors urging her to do what they failed to do: to search and unite their people. To do so, she has to venture out further into the sea and look for the island of Motufetu.

Moana 2 sees the return of Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Temuera Morrison as Tui (Moana’s father), Nicole Scherzinger as Sina (Moana’s mother), Rachel House as Tala (Moana’s grandmother), and Alan Tudyk as Heihei.

The film also features a new cast such as Hualalai Chung as Moni, Rose Matafeo as Loto, and David Fane as Kele, who form Moana’s new crew.

Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors and must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. – Pic credit © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

What I liked

The movie immediately draws you in with its upbeat and catchy songs. While Lin-Manuel Miranda did not return to write songs for the film, the duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, collectively known as Barlow & Bear, carried the mantle well with composers Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foaʻi.

The songs have the classic Disney grandness to them and are definitely good pick-me-up songs if you need a mood boost. It was also enjoyable to see a part of the Polynesian culture and customs which made me think of the upcoming Lilo & Stitch movie.

I loved having the new characters – Moni, Loto, and Kele – who were selected to join Moana on her perilous journey. While they had different personalities, strengths, and quirks that complement each other, I still felt like they were underutilised in the story.

Moni and Kele were brought in for their respective expertise but we did not get to see it fully utilised during the different trials and tribulations.

Moana goes on an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers: Kele is a farmer who knows which plants and produce can successfully survive the seas, Moni is the designated storyteller, inspired by generations of oral storytelling in the Pacific Islands, and Loto is a brilliant engineer in charge of Moana’s canoe. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

I also found the humour in the movie was in the right places and there were moments where I wasn’t really sure if the gang would make it through. I’m aware Disney heroines have plot armour to shield them but it was nice that the storyline wasn’t too predictive.

If I were to rewatch the film, it would be to take in all the amazing art details in the film. The textures make the drawn and animated objects look real. The amazing artwork is further featured up close during the credits run.

What did not work for me?

I get that it’s a happy family and age-appropriate movie with one of the themes being bringing people together. However, my adult mind couldn’t wrap around the characters’ excitement to meet new tribes. It just spells potential disaster and turf wars to me after seeing Moana’s peaceful village and happy villagers. Maybe that’ll be a plot point in Moana 3 if it’s made.

Three years have passed since Moana’s inaugural voyage—she’s a leader in her community now alongside her father, Chief Tui, who’s come a long way. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Should you watch or skip it?

Moana 2 is a pleasing and acceptable watch for those who enjoyed the first film. As always, families should prepare to have their kids singing all the new songs featured in the movie long after they leave the cinema halls.

There’s a short end-credit scene that the audience may not want to miss as it may set the scene and tone for the next sequel.

I would recommend staying and watching the end credits roll just to appreciate the artwork further.

Moana 2 is playing in cinemas nationwide now.

