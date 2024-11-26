US Funding Sex Apps In Malaysia? This Karen Seems To Think So

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what can only be described as a facepalm remark by a “Karen” disguised as a US representative, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has set her sights on defunding programmes using the American tax dollars, such as “building sex apps in Malaysia and toilets in Africa“.

Everyone not living under a rock would know by now that Donald Trump, a Republican, recently won the United States presidential election and is poised to make his return to the White House in January 2025.

While he has yet to assume office, a lot is being said about what he plans to do, including setting up the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

It will apparently be headed by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

So what is the plan for DOGE? Apparently, to look at ways to cut government spending.

Enter the excited Greene. Speaking to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo recently, she slammed the US government as among the worst abusers of American tax dollars.

This is where she started rattling off targets for investigation and defunding.

We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media program like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda. We’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Being Malaysians, we are totally and completely in the dark on these sex apps allegedly being funded by the US of A.

Rolling Stone suggested that Karen, oops we mean Greene, could be referring to the JomCare app created by Roman Shrestha, an assistant professor at the University of Connecticut’s Department of Allied Health Sciences.

Shrestha recently won a US$3.4 million grant to develop the app from the US’ National Institutes of Health.

Checks online found that JomCare is a “smartphone-based just-in-time adaptive intervention (JITAI) aimed at improving access to HIV- and substance use-related harm reduction services for Malaysian GBMSM engaged in chemsex”.

Shrestha is also a visiting professor at the Universiti of Malaya (UM).

Toilets in Africa

Imagine beefing with toilets.

While she did not elaborate what she meant by “toilets in Africa”, Rolling Stone said: “…she could be referring to the USAID funding for sanitation programs in Africa that reduce the spread of disease and bring clean water to communities in need.”

Why Malaysia?

This is not the first time a pro-Trump American mentioned Malaysia in a totally huh way. The dots are just not connecting but we’re here for the laughs.

Previously, Tucker Carlson, in an attempt to mock vice president Kamala Harris, said she was a “Samoan-Malaysian”.

Why, Americans, why? We’re just out here living our lives, enjoying our nasi lemak and your Netflix.

