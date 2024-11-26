TRP
Lazy Lizard Living It’s Best Life

Chilled out to the core, it’s probably self-care day for this reptile.

November 26, 2024
https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSjXQY7Fq/

There is no one more laid back than this chill biawak.

Netizens are cracking up after watching this viral Tiktok post, with many believing that this particular lizard is “healing” in a “mud spa”.

@apithafiz3835 Bulih dia dok santai plkk… Bwak btoi.. Puiii.. #trektatrekmalaysia #fyppp #fypシ゚viral #fordtrek8210 #bewaking ♬ suara asli – dyh – hairullah

This chilled-out reptilian was spotted stretched out and staring at the clouds. Since it was shared by TikTok user @apithafiz3835, it has been the bud of countless jokes online.

Some commenters believe the reptile was trying to channel a beach vibe.

A major aura of zen and relaxation can be felt from this particular creature, who is trying to show us the proper ways of self-care.

”In the middle of healing” – via Tiktok
”In the skincare treatment. Don’t disturb” – via Tiktok

