Lazy Lizard Living It’s Best Life

There is no one more laid back than this chill biawak.

Netizens are cracking up after watching this viral Tiktok post, with many believing that this particular lizard is “healing” in a “mud spa”.

This chilled-out reptilian was spotted stretched out and staring at the clouds. Since it was shared by TikTok user @apithafiz3835, it has been the bud of countless jokes online.

Some commenters believe the reptile was trying to channel a beach vibe.

A major aura of zen and relaxation can be felt from this particular creature, who is trying to show us the proper ways of self-care.

”In the middle of healing” – via Tiktok

”In the skincare treatment. Don’t disturb” – via Tiktok

