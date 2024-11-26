Datuk Seri Vida’s Luxury Cars Seized, Lawyer Says Debt Amount In Dispute

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, famously known as Datuk Seri Vida, has recently failed to clear the arrears for renovations of her factory in Shah Alam, Selangor.

According to media reports, Vida had converted her factory into a studio back in 2018 which amounted to RM1,060,285.

Following that, a seize order was issued by the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The court, together with lawyer Samir Zainal and contractor Mohamad Taufik Kamarul executed the order at Vida’s residence in Persiaran Bukit Meru in Ipoh, Perak at about 9am yesterday.

However, they were only granted access to the residence after the arrival of staff at 10:30am. It is learned that Vida was not around.

According to Samir, the court issued a judgement that ordered Vida to settle the debt on 29 October last year.

“All the items in the house except Vida’s bedroom, which is locked, have been seized after nearly 4 hours.

“She (Vida) has two weeks until 9 December to settle the debt, or the seized items will be auctioned off,” Samir said.

Vida’s newly-appointed lawyer Adnan Seman posted a statement on Facebook informing that his client is currently overseas, and that he has received the cause paper for the execution of the seizure writ issued yesterday morning.

“I have been instructed by my client to state that the claim is disputed and I will examine all relevant documents when I obtain them to determine further legal action,” Adnan said in the post.

Vida has also addressed the issue on instagram, stating that she is taking the matter very seriously and is giving full attention to it.

Image: instagram | datoserivida

Vida’s daughter, Cik B, has asked members of the public to be patient with the news of her mother’s seizure of assets.

Cik B, who is currently in Spain, hopes that not too many people are worried about the issue.

She is also confident that the situation will be resolved soon, considering Vida still has time to address the issue.

An Instagram story she posted today reads “Guys, please be patient about the (asset) seizure. God willing, everything will be okay”.

