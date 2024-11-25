[Watch] “An Honest Mistake” – E-Hailing Driver Accidentally Leaves Passenger Behind

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An e-hailing driver and a passenger had a good laugh after having a hilarious encounter together.

In the viral video, the driver turned around to ask if the passenger was putting all his items in the car. The passenger replied in the affirmative so the driver turned to look forward and patiently waited.

Once the driver heard the door close, he proceeded to slowly drive away and wanted to double-check the destination with the passenger.

However, he received no replies. When he turned back, he realized he had left the poor passenger behind who tried chasing after the car. He didn’t know the passenger wanted to sit in front instead of the back.

When the passenger caught up and entered the car, they both broke into laughter over the minor error.

Where did you go after closing the door? The e-hailing driver asked the passenger.

The passenger explained his plan was to leave his belongings in the backseat while he rides in front but the car sped off before he could get in.

The incident tickled many netizens; some who shared that they have accidentally left their wives behind in a similar fashion.

Someone said luckily the driver turned to look back if not he would be having a one-sided conversation the whole ride.

