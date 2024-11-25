Mum Shares Her Child’s Place Of Birth After Delivering In Car, Elicits Funny Responses

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everyone knows what a birth certificate looks like and the details recorded on it. However, some are curious about what’s written in the “Place of Birth” if the child is not born in a hospital.

A TikTok user Syahirah (@syahirahsidik) recently gave birth in a car and shared a cropped picture of a birth certificate, believed to be her child’s.

In the child’s birth certificate, the Place of Birth details the exact location: In a car at the Plaza Duta Link (DUKE) Toll in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur.

Image: @syahirahsidik/TikTok

Netizens joked that the child could claim the road as hers unlike others during an argument while another person asked if the child could claim a lifetime free toll pass for being born there. This relates to news of some babies who get lifetime free flights because they were born during a flight.

Some humorously suggested that they would want to be born in a “classier” place like Bamboo Hills, Solaris, or Mont Kiara.

Meanwhile, some people’s imaginations got ahead of themselves and asked what would be written under the Place of Birth if the child was born while the car passed through a graveyard.

Nevertheless, the interesting topic satisfied curiosities and elicited some good laughs at the same time.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.