Shah Rukh Khan Is In KL! Graces Opening Of Dubai Investment Firm’s KL Office Launch

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The King of Bollywood is in Kuala Lumpur!

Shah Rukh Khan graced the grand opening of Bin Zayed International’s KL office at the Exchange 106 this evening right in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Clad in a white shirt with a blazer, Shah Rukh Khan looked every bit the silver screen star he is as he strolled into the launch together with Sheikh Khaled Zayed Saquer Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Bin Zayed International Group of Companies.

The Bollywood star who is not a stranger to Malaysia and even has a Datuk, was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of Bin Zayed International (M) Berhad.

Taking to the mic, he said, “Assalamualaikum everyone, good evening, hello and Selamat Datang (welcome).”

He expressed his happiness at returning to Kuala Lumpur and was glad to see two countries he calls friends, UAE and Malaysia, forge this bond.

“I just want to say a little line from a poem of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, who wrote in one of his great works – He who moves not forward, goes backwards.

“This appears to be the guiding philosophy of the Bin Zayed International group of companies, BZI.

Since their inception they have been on the move, expanding regionally and globally at a rapid pace. Wherever they have gone, prosperity has followed. Their commitment to fast economic growth around the world and building a brighter future is truly inspiring. I’m sure Malaysia, and Southeast Asia will benefit enormously from BZI’s presence here. Shah Rukh Khan

He remarked that this new venture is a testament to the promise of collaboration and innovation, as Sheikh Khaled had said.

“This expansion reflects BZI’s dedication and sharing ideas across borders and creating new opportunities that uplift entire communities.

“The poem that I quoted earlier is a poem of hope. When ordinary men and women from across borders overcome their differences and work together, they move forwards, and not backwards.

“This is exactly what we are going to see in the years to come between Malaysia, the UAE, Dubai, and BZI – progress rendered by global collaboration. In that spirit, I believe BZI is set to speak and spark much progress in this region and beyond.

“Congratulations to all of you and thank you for having me here. I would love to keep speaking a little more, sing a song, and dance, but next time Insya’Allah,” he said.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.