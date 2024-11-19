[Watch] Here’s Why BHPetrol Ladang Bikam Is 2024’s Toilet Of The Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, BHPetrol Ladang Bikam Northbound in Sungkai, Perak, won the Toilet of the Year Awards 2024 in the Petrol Station category.

The Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Ministry organised the awards, which awarded the best toilets in the country RM20,000 in cash and a certificate. The competition encourages businesses to maintain the highest cleanliness standards.

The other winners in different categories are:

Shopping mall: Sunway Carnival Mall, Seberang Jaya, Penang.

Sunway Carnival Mall, Seberang Jaya, Penang. Hotel: Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. R&R: R&R Machap Northbound, PLUS Highway, Kluang, Johor.

R&R Machap Northbound, PLUS Highway, Kluang, Johor. F&B: Andaman Seafood Village, Kuala Lumpur.

Andaman Seafood Village, Kuala Lumpur. PBT: MITC public toilet, Majlis Perbandaran Hang Tuah Jaya, Melaka.

MITC public toilet, Majlis Perbandaran Hang Tuah Jaya, Melaka. School: SMK Merbau, Miri, Sarawak.

Since everyone has seen or used petrol station toilets before, many wondered what made BHPetrol Ladang Bikam stand out.

Fortunately, the petrol station made a video tour of its facilities on its official TikTok account and they clearly did not come to play.

The public toilets were not only clean but an effort was made to decorate the whole place. As the video pans, you can see potted plants, well-maintained benches, and a decorative English red telephone box to give a tranquil and welcoming vibe. It’s like using a beautiful public restroom in a botanical garden and not a petrol station.

If you look up at the entrance corridor, a small chandelier and beautiful lamps are lighting the way.

Many people in the comments said they now understand why the petrol station was one of the several locations that won the award for being one of the best toilets in the country.

Some were surprised to see a chandelier lighting the entrance to the public toilets. They also wanted to see the insides of the toilets, especially to see if bidets were provided.

However, it’s hard to please everyone because a netizen found the decoration out of place, citing the telephone box’s out-of-place presence and the benches’ strange placement.

