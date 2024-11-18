You Can Rent These Classic Cars For Photoshoots, Including A Pink Cadillac

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you spotted a Pink Cadillac around town? Or maybe an Eldorado?

In an exclusive interview with TRP, vintage and classic car specialist Rukshan Munesinghe tells us all about the rare cars he owns and rents under his company MY Classic Cars.

On a visit to his garage in Klang recently, Rukshan showed us a few of the classic cars in his fleet.

The one that stood out the most was this pink 1959 Cadillac Eldorado with a 390 cubic inch (6,384cc) engine.

It has an automatic rear wheel drive (RWD) 4-speed gearbox and has a claimed top speed of 205km/h. That’s pretty fast for a car that weighs more than 2,000 kilograms (for comparison, a Perodua Bezza weighs about 900 kilograms).

If you think you might have seen this car on social media recently, it’s because former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had taken it for a spin.

America’s King of Rock & Roll Elvis Presley also drove a pink Cadillac, although it was a slightly different model – the 1955 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special.

Elvis’ pink Cadillac is currently preserved in the Graceland Museum in Memphis, Tenessee.

Right next to the pink Cadillac was another remarkable car in Rukshan’s collection: a white 1973 Cadillac Eldorado.

This newer Cadillac has a bump up in its V8 engine power (500 cubic inch or 8,193cc) from the 1955 model.

The 1973 Cadillac Eldorado, which looks much bigger in person.

There were also classic Ford cars present in his garage, one of which caught our eye which was this 1962 Ford Thunderbird.

The Thunderbird has some modern features for a car its age, including power steering, power brakes, power windows, power seats, air conditioning, and one really cool feature: its steering wheel can slide 18 inches to the right, allowing drivers to exit the car easily.

Rukshan has been in the automotive business since 2001.

“A lot of people are into classic cars these days. We do events and we import classics from around the world as well. We’re also a trader and we do rentals for events like weddings and photoshoots”.

Are we allowed to drive the rented cars?

Unfortunately no. When asked if clients are allowed to drive cars, Rukshan informed that self driving is not allowed and that the company will provide a driver.

“If at all we allow self driving, we will just give you 300 to 500 meters just for your video and even then we’re going to be very cautious because it’s not something you drive every day. Every car has got their own characteristic,” he said in the interview.

Classic cars don’t lose their value

Rukshan explained that classic cars only appreciate or maintain their value. What makes a classic car increase is value is not only its characteristics such as their designs, but also their rarity since their production is discontinued. The older the car, the more rare it is.

“It’s not a care you’re going to use every day. It’s going to be a car you collect. Some people buy a car just to park it in their house. I have clients who want rare cars that don’t even move and just want to be able to see it when they open their garage or front door,” he said.

He added that even after telling that the car might not be suitable to a client, they insist that they want it just because they like the look of it and that it doesn’t matter whether the car can still be operated or not.

It’s pretty clear that cars can be a passionate endeavour to some people and they spare no expense to own a car that they really like.

What’s your favourite classic?

