Netflix Announces Price Hike – What If You’re Subscribed Through Astro?

Netflix today announced that its subscription prices have increased, effective immediately.

The hike involves their Basic, Standard, Premium and Mobile plans.

Basic: RM29.90 (up from RM28)

Standard: RM49.90 (RM45)

Premium: RM62.90 (RM55)

Mobile: RM18.90 (RM17)

Those sharing their Standard or Premium subscriptions with individuals outside their household remains at RM13 monthly for each sharing individual.

The hike applies to the primary accountholder.

But what does this mean for those subscribing to Netflix through Astro?

There is a little bit of good news.

Astro customers with Netflix bundled in their subscription packs will NOT see the price change take effect until 1 March, 2025.

Astro in a statement said, until then, the current subscription prices for these bundles will remain in place.

However for new Netflix add-on sign-ups (from today), you’ll pay the new price.

For existing Netflix add-on customers (before today), the new price will come into effect during the billing cycle starting on or after 21 November 2024.

Affected customers will receive notification via email before the new pricing takes effect to ensure they are fully informed, Astro said.

