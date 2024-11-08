Ronny Chieng Jokes About Coming Home Until Trump Leaves Office In 4 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Donald Trump’s recent presidential victory did not sit well with a lot of people. Many are lamenting over him becoming the President of the United States for a second time due to his racist policies, crude and boorish behaviour, and his stance on gun ownership, among many other things.

The fact has not deterred anti-Trump individuals from making jokes about it, though.

Malaysian comedian and actor Ronnie Chieng, who is based in the United States, appeared on The Daily Show yesterday (7 November) where he was asked to give some inspiration to viewers in light of Trump’s election win.

After requesting for some uplifting background music, he addressed viewers directly saying “If you’re feeling upset, or hurt, or depressed about the turn towards fascism that your beloved homeland has taken, then all you have to do is this”.

He pulls out a Malaysian passport from his jacket and added “Just look into your heart and take out your foreign passport, and you go back to Malaysia, where you came from until Trump leaves office”.

Show host Desi Lydic then asked Chieng how that is inspiring to those who don’t possess a Malaysian passport, to which he responded with “Oh I don’t know, but it’s inspiring to me. Later b****es”.

Chieng, originally from Johor Bahru, is currently based in the US and is a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

The Crazy Rich Asians star is well known for his sharp wit and cultural commentary.

