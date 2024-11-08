Here’s How A Stray Cat From Malaysia Ended Up In A Competition In Norway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A nine-year-old stray named ‘Baby’ from Malaysia went viral last Sunday (3 November) after it won the title of World Winner 2024 as ‘Best Housecat Female Longhair’ at the International Cat Show in Oslo, Norway.

The show, organised by Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe) saw Baby charming the judges not just with her beautiful appearance but also with her gentle behaviour during the competition.

Image: Facebook | Rooaida Mohd Darus

So how exactly did Baby, a cat from Malaysia, end up in an international cat competition all the way in Norway?

Her owner Rooaida Mohd Darus explained in a post on TikTok that this was not the first time she had entered cats she owns in a competition overseas.

Her other cat named Miko, who was entered in a competition in the Netherlands back in 2017, had to go through a comprehensive medical and documentation process before it could be allowed to enter the country.

Procedures and requirements to bring a cat overseas

Rooaida told viewers that the cat is required to have a microchip implant, which discloses a unique number when scanned with a microschip scanner. The number can then be entered into the database of the pet microchip registry to bring up the pet owner’s contact information.

A cat getting its microchip scanned. (Image: Fussie Cat)

The next important requirement is a valid vaccination document. Cats are required to go through a Nipah Virus (NiV) test, a rabies test, and a health checkup at the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

This mandatory health screening will also determine whether the cat is fit for overseas travel.

Finally, you will need an import and export document for the cat, which Rooaida informed a charge will be imposed on. The documents can be obtained on your own through government channels or by going through agents.

The sad story of strays in Malaysia

Baby went from being a stray on the streets to an international competition winner thanks to her owners.

Unfortunately, other stray animals out there do not have the same privilege as Baby.

Animal abuse cases have been on the rise in Malaysia and these innocent creatures need a helping hand in stopping the abuse.

Stray Animal Feeders of Malaysia, an animal rights group, will be submitting a memorandum to Parliament this 12 November as part of the ‘Justice for Kopi’ campaign to urge the government to enact stricter laws against animal abuse.

Kopi was a stray dog who was shot and killed by a local council in a culling exercise.

The incident caused a public uproar after it was revealed that Kopi had a regular care giver, which him a legally owned dog under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

