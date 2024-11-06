Trump Back In The White House For Round 2? Covfefe Is Confident!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s not yet official but Donald Trump has declared himself as the winner of the United States election, completing what many may (or not) call a historic comeback.

Against all odds, he looks set to be back in the Oval Office, surprising skeptics and defying the polls. From polarising ex-president with a litany of legal battles to unexpected victor, Trump could potentially once again claim the White House in a turn of events few thought likely.

At 78, Trump appears set for an Electoral College sweep, turning his 2020 losses around in places like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

His success rode on the enthusiasm of his white, rural, and working-class supporters, while he also made surprising gains with ethnic minorities.

It also looks like a big win for Republicans overall, as they can potentially reclaim the Senate after four years on the sidelines. However, control of the House remains up in the air with more results to come.

Despite an array of ongoing felony charges — including allegations related to the mishandling of classified documents and obstruction in the January 6th investigation — Trump’s legal woes did not seem to deter his core supporters, who turned out in record numbers.

In scenes echoing 2016, thousands of Kamala Harris supporters gathered at her alma mater, Howard University, hoping to celebrate a historic win.

But as the votes came in, it wasn’t meant to be. Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond addressed the crowd with, “We still have votes to count… so you won’t hear from the vice president tonight. She’ll be back here tomorrow.”

Staying true to his signature style, Trump wrapped up his campaign with a mix of rallies and media stops—even pulling a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s to connect with the working-class crowd.

Harris kept a lower profile, focusing her message on policy rather than personal firsts or her heritage.

Trump’s possible return sent the US dollar to its highest point since July, as markets reacted to the news.

And in a final twist, Trump gave a nod to billionaire Elon Musk, calling him “the biggest influencer in the world right now.”

Remarkable political comeback, says PMX

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Trump on “his remarkable political comeback and victory” in the US presidential election.

“This new chapter brings renewed opportunities, and we’re ready to move forward with optimism, collaboration and shared purpose,” Anwar said on Facebook.

He added that the United States remains Malaysia’s largest source of foreign investment and a vital player in the Asia-Pacific region.

“As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia hopes that America will reinvigorate its engagement with Southeast Asia. We also urge the US to use its considerable influence to help end the devastating violence and loss of life in Palestine and Ukraine.

“We look forward to working closely with the incoming president to foster mutual benefits for the people of both our nations,” he said.

