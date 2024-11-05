7E Staff Brightens Girl’s Solo Birthday Celebration With Song & Muffin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It has been shown time and again that a little act of kindness can light up someone’s day. Recently, TikTok user Ellisya (@ellisyayusoff_) who worked at 7-Eleven shared a heartwarming story during her shift.

Ellisya said a young Chinese girl entered the shop to buy a muffin and a “light,” likely referring to a candle.

When Ellisya asked the girl what the “light” was for, the girl shared that it was her birthday. Ellisya said she didn’t sell the candle to the girl but helped her light it up.

@ellisyayusoff_ Hari ni aku ade cite sedih , ade satu budak cina ni dtg beli muffin 🧁 lepas tu dia nak beli light, aku tanya untuk ape , dia ckp hari ini hari jadi sya , tapi aku tak jual la light tu kat dia tapi aku bakarkan untuk dia , lepas tu aku nyanyi kan lagu untuk dia , lepas tu aku tanya lagi kat dia mane kawan² dia ckp sye tak ade kawan 🥹 sye nak bakar dan nyanyi sendiri 😫 sumpah sedih 😭

She also sang a Happy Birthday song and the girl’s face lit up when the muffin with a lit candle was handed to her.

Ellisya asked where her friends were and was sad to find out she had none. The girl explained that she planned to light the birthday candle on the muffin and sing to herself.

People in the comments thanked Ellisya for her kindness while some shared that the interaction brought them to tears.

They also wished the girl a Happy Birthday and hoped that all good things would come her way.

