Rebranding Of Kiara 163 Isn’t Sitting Right With “Robert” – Twitterjaya Reacts

A seemingly harmless Google Review of 163 Kiara Park which is now known as Sunway 163 Mall by one “Robert” has gone viral.

No, we’re not sharing the link to the review so you’ll have to contend with this screenshot.

Tadaa, the screenshot.

About three weeks ago, Robert decided to lament the name change of his favourite mall on Google Review.

Apparently, Robert is disappointed that the mall is now carrying the Sunway brand.

For context, Sunway REIT acquired the mall in January this year for RM215 million.

According to Robert, 163 Kiara Park was a more luxurious-sounding name.

When he was done lamenting, Robert decided to pen down his hope for the future, which stemmed from a concern that arose based on the types of vehicles he had been seeing at his favourite mall.

“Hopefully the B40 group don’t patronize this place. Been starting to see more protons and peroduas lately. Concerning,” said Robert.

The review was shared on social media platforms by “concerned” netizens and here we are today, dissecting Robert’s thoughts.

Twitterjaya is all over Robert’s review, with one user mooting a gathering at the “no longer luxurious sounding name mall”.

Proton and Perodua gathering at Kiara 163 everyone! B40 and M40 only! — mahNOTsorry (@0flameprincess0) November 3, 2024

We can’t imagine what Robert would feel should this gathering of Proton and Perodua take place at his favourite mall.

Even local host Daphne Iking weighed in on Robert’s review on her Facebook page and she’s not too happy.

She asked what was so concerning about the B40 group.

Based on several other reviews Robert dropped on Google, we can see that Robert is hard to please.

We found two instances where he reviewed the food at the places he went to as worse than dog food. Have you tried dog food, Robert? We’re curious.

Robert was equally disgusted at a massage centre where he claimed the masseuse was only interested in offering him a “ping pong massage”. Maybe Robert plays badminton.

Anyway, we hope Robert will not be too disheartened by his favourite mall attracting a wider crowd. We hear there are barely any Protons and Peroduas parked at Harrod’s in Kuala London.

