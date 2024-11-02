“Maybe They Should Have A Life” – Aireen Omar’s Take On Speculations Levelled Against FashionValet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A lot, and we mean a whole lot, is being said about FashionValet since it was revealed that Khazanah Nasional and Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (PNB) sustained a huge loss following their investment in the company.

Malaysians have taken to social media to demand an answer considering both are the government’s investment arm.

FashionValet co-founders Vivy Yusof and her husband Fadza Anuar have been on the receiving end of criticism. This culminated in both announcing yesterday that they were stepping away from the company they founded.

Enter Aireen Omar, President (Investment & Ventures) of Capital A.

In a teaser of an interview for “Apa Cerita Podcast” with TikTok user Asyraf Khalid posted yesterday, Aireen who sits on the board of FashionValet was asked to share her thoughts on the boatload of criticism being levelled against the company.

The TikTok user asked Aireen, with many speculations being thrown around, what actually went wrong with FashionValet.

Aireen said there is no such thing as scandal concerning the company, be it with regard to fraud or siphoning of money.

“I mean I sit on the board and I look at the numbers. And definitely there’s no such thing lah. So whatever people want to speculate, they want to speculate, right?” she said.

I mean sometimes I feel that maybe they should have a life and look at other things and probably learn something and improve themself rather than you try to put a company down or people down when you don’t know the facts truly! Aireen Omar

So what actually happened?

Aireen said “it’s a natural thing that happens in any business”.

With ups and downs being common, what is important she said is how you pull yourself up.

Comparing to AirAsia, she said the company too has its ups and downs, citing the Covid-19 period as an example.

The down years is where business owners will learn how to be more efficient and where they need to be more effective, she said.

On what FashionValet went through, Aireen believes they are handling it well.

Aireen said FashionValet (which recently saw Khazanah and PNB selling off their collective stake for RM3.1 million after a combined investment of RM47 million) is “in a good shape at this point in time”.

“And I think they’re doing a lot better right now, and they’re moving in the right direction. They’ve been doing pretty good, very well actually,” she told the TikTok interviewer.

A lot of “judgingness”

Towards the end of the clip, Aireen was asked what she felt when looking at what is happening to FashionValet right now.

Aireen thinks it’s a bit unfair.

“And I think the netizens out there need to be careful on what they say and quick to judge. There’s a lot of ‘judgingness’ out there. Maybe they should look at themselves too and see. Why you creating fitnah for nothing.”

As mentioned, this was just a teaser of the podcast show featuring Aireen. The full episode drops Monday and we’re pretty sure many will tune in (or out).

