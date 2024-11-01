Zoo Taiping Welcomes New Baby Hippo That Could Potentially Dethrone Moo Deng

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Move over, Moo Deng, there’s a new hippo baby in the city! Zoo Taiping & Night Safari (ZTNS) welcomed the birth of a new hippopotamus and shared the news on Facebook.

A resident hippo named Lek gave birth to a calf on 5 June. Lek previously gave birth to a calf named Atan in 2016.

The zoo shared that Lek is 32 years old and came from the Bangkok Zoo while the father, April, is 22 years old and a local Taiping lad (born at the Taiping Zoo).

With the arrival of the new baby hippo, the Taiping Zoo now has a total of four hippos under its care.

The baby hippo with the other adults. Image: Zoo Taiping/FB

The momentous milestone is also marked by the birth of 16 Sulcata tortoises (Geochelone sulcata), marking the success of Zoo Taiping’s breeding programme.

The hatchlings are currently under quarantine and close monitoring to ensure good health and growth development before making their public debut.

The happy news prompted many people to praise the breeding programme in Malaysian zoos.

Of course, many also gushed about the new baby hippo and they hoped to have more updates about the little one.

We wonder what its name will be and if it will be a chomper or biter like Moo Deng. Some name suggestions put forth by netizens include My Deng, Moo Din, Ayam Golek, Budin, Cekodok, and Den Deng.

This led to some asking if Zoo Taiping would let people vote for the baby hippo’s name the same as the Thais got to vote for Moo Deng’s name.

Our zoos are great in breeding programs.

Story told by Bogor Safari Zoo: SG Zoo did everything scientific to get their pandas to have sex. Failed.

Zoo Negara’s panda manage to get 2 cubs. When SG Zoo asked what Z.N did, the answer was ‘No idea. We just leave them alone!’ 😂😂 — Anuar Aziz (@SaifulA77188378) November 1, 2024

Ok we want daily pictures and videos of the cutie. — Parsley (@lailajacquiline) October 31, 2024

My Deng — Funk Master Fat 🐕 (@joshuajasons) October 31, 2024

Petition to name her Ayam Golek (rotisserie chicken) https://t.co/lSEPx0kyit — ஶ்ரீ | shre (@GejalaSosialite) October 31, 2024

can we vote for the namee 🥹 like the thais https://t.co/s79fTHEdAp — Khairina (@suyi68) November 1, 2024

