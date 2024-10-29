[Watch] “Total Malaysian Vibes” – Shah Alam Mall Kicks Off Deepavali Celebration With Bhangra Performance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s just two more days to Deepavali and the celebrations are ramping up in shopping malls as shown in a TikTok video by Liyana (@oneandonlyliyana).

The video showed a troupe of bhangra performers entertaining the crowd in a mall in Shah Alam.

Each performer played different musical instruments, including the bhangra dhol (drum), and dancing along the mall corridor.

Some mall guests stopped to film the performance while two women danced to the beat of the drums.

The performance also garnered praise online with many loving how it truly showed the Malaysian vibe and vibrant culture. Some shared it reminded them of the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and said they would have joined the dance if they were there.

It also prompted some to reminisce and share how they loved going to the malls to check out different vibrant holiday displays and performances such as the lion dance during Chinese New Year, listening to Raya songs during the Raya holidays, and admiring beautiful kolams when it’s the Deepavali celebration.

If you plan to catch Deepavali performances in shopping malls, check out the list below.

