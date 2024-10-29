[Watch] Elephants Test ECRL Project’s Fence Quality In Pahang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s a sign of our times when wild animals like elephants need to “work to make ends meet!”

A video uploaded by TikTok user Mr Chezz (@mr_chezz91) showed two riders on two separate elephants roaming around a fenced area.

One of the elephants even sprayed its rider with water while walking along the fence, perhaps to help cool them both under the heat.

The same elephant was then led to the end of the fence to attempt to knock over one of the pillars. After a few nudges with its trunk, the pillar easily fell over.

According to the New Straits Times, the video showed part of the exercise to test the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project’s wildlife conflict management efforts in Pahang.

The fences are supposed to block elephants from entering designated areas since their presence could disrupt the project’s alignment.

Based on the video, they need a better solution because the elephant had no problems crashing through the solid fence pillar.

Although the fence project wasn’t a success, it managed to amuse many viewers online and many claimed that the elephants worked in quality control.

Someone jokingly said the elephants needed the money to get sugarcane while another person enquired about the elephant’s basic salary and quotation rate.

The video also prompted another netizen to ask whether a wildlife crossing would be a better solution.

