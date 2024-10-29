Here’s A Collaboration Sneakerheads And Mamee Fans Can Vibe With
The details put into its design, along with the accessories and packaging are on point.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Anyone who grew up in Malaysia will remember our beloved homegrown snack Mamee Monster, a light noodle snack with a variety of flavoured seasonings including chicken, black pepper, and BBQ.
Japanese sportswear brand Asics will be collaborating with Mamee to launch a special edition sneaker in time for the upcoming SneakerLah event.
The Asics Skyhand OG sneakers is designed with a Mamee Monster theme such as the signature yellow noodle colour and noodle-shaped laces. Included in the set are pins and a set of lace dubrae, all packed in foil that resembles the snack’s seasoning packets.
The sneakers will retail for RM629 at SneakerLah, which is happening this 2 to 3 November from 10am to 10pm at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC).
SneakerLah is Malaysia’s biggest sneaker event featuring both international and local goods brands along with a variety of apparel and food vendors.
This year, they are also hosting Esports-Lah as part of the main event, featuring live video game tournaments which include titles like Tekken 8, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and FC 24 Pro Club.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.