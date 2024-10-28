[Watch] Cop Turns Camera On Mat Rempit Who Recorded TikTok Live Of Road Accident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We know the drill; some of us would rubberneck at the road accident site and cause a jam or jot down the number plate to buy the lottery.

As for this fellow Mat Rempit, he recorded the accident site on TikTok Live and he received an earful from the policeman who arrived at the scene. The accident is believed to have happened in Sungai Dua in Butterworth, Penang.

It’s believed that the policeman confiscated the young man’s phone before asking if he was a journalist and whether he knew the ethics of journalism since the accident is considered a police case right now.

The policeman also told the youth that he shouldn’t exploit the death of others in this manner.

In a funny twist, the cop then scolded the youth for being a Mat Rempit and turned the camera on him.

The stunned youth couldn’t look at the camera while the policeman kept lecturing and panned the camera, revealing another young man on the motorcycle.

Commenters were amused with some feeling embarrassed for the youths when the camera turned on the young man and got his friend involved. Some tried to find the original TikTok account but it has since been set on private mode.

This made some joke that the guy might soon revamp his account and make a comeback as a reporter.

Others praised the policeman for being no-nonsense; keeping a stern yet professional tone. Meanwhile, some were empathetic and said the youths didn’t know better then but they know better now.

