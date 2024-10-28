Light It Up: 9+ Deepavali Videos That’ll Make You Cry, Laugh & Dance!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deepavali is also known as the Festival of Lights. The festival generally symbolizes the triumph of light against darkness. It’s only apt that the Deepavali videos this year spread positivity and give us timely reminders to treat others better and observe more mindfulness.

Check out some of the Deepavali videos that are written fantastically, in no particular order, below.

1. Marupakkam/The Other Side | Astro Ulagam

Astro Ulagam’s video for Deepavali reminds everyone to take the time to think and not jump to conclusions no matter what they see at face value. This lesson is a timely reminder in the age of social media and viral videos. In Marupakkam, the video shows two possible outcomes if only one stopped and cared for others.

2. Spark in the Dark | Taylor’s University

Taylor University’s Deepavali video also gives another important message in the age of social media. The video Spark in the Dark tells the story of a girl who faced criticisms about her looks and singing after she posted a video of her singing while playing the guitar.

It also showed how some people would not dare write good comments when they see many people trolling or being mean behind anonymous profiles online. However, things can change for the better when good people dare to speak up and potentially save a life.

The video can be harrowing for those who remember the case of 30-year-old social media influencer A Rajeswary aka Esha who took her life after alleged online bullying on 5 July.

Two people who posted comments on Esha’s TikTok post were charged with communication offences.

3. Inbam/Joy | CelcomDigi

CelcomDigi’s video shows how the power of social media can be used to bring Inbam (the Tamil word for “joy”) to people’s lives. The story starts with a grandmother bringing a tray of tea for her granddaughters and their friends but they shut the door on her (anyway, who would turn down anything that Patti makes, really?!). We only find out what the gang was up to all this time much later.

4. Tiada Masalah, Cari Masala! | Air Selangor

Air Selangor’s Deepavali video might resonate with many people who feel they’re the second best in the family as compared to the golden child or favourite child. The video reminds parents and siblings to appreciate the “forgotten” sibling too. Sometimes, love and appreciation can be shown with a cup of masala tea.

5. Light of Hope | Ambank & the Malaysian Association of the Blind (MAB)

The Light of Hope is inspired by the collective experiences of the visually impaired community. The story shows that in moments of grief, the presence of the community is more important than ever and how they can help each other find the light together.

The story follows a young boy Raju whose life was changed when an unfortunate incident befell the family. His friends and their families banded together to help Raju’s family find joy and light in the world again.

6. Appunene: Based On True Stories | Varnam Malaysia

This video is filmed in a crime documentary-style format warning everyone else what happens if they let “appunenes” get into their car! Weight gain from delicious food and your children saying nasty things in a language you don’t understand, oh my god! P.S: In case you can’t tell, it’s a light-hearted and comedic spin on stereotypes against Indians here to raise awareness about our racism.

7. Deepavali Sudah Mari by Zubir Khan

Zubir Khan’s music video isn’t a Deepavali advertisement but deserves a mention. He recently released a new single titled Deepavali Sudah Mari and the music video is out on YouTube.

The catchy song is sure to inspire many to get on their feet to dance the night away. The music video features much joy from dancing and having fun with friends. Some listeners loved how there’s finally a Deepavali anthem this year.

8. Deepavali Virunthu by RAAGA

The RAAGA team came up with a vibrant and joyful anthem that captures the festive spirit of Deepavali. The music video features the funny antics while they prepare for the upcoming celebrations.

9. Guardians of the Murukku | Singapore Government

The production studio Cosmic Ultima Pictures shared that they filmed the Deepavali video “Guardians of the Murukku” in Malaysia and tagged Ipoh as the location. The comedic 3-minute film shows how Murugesan puts his family in a quandary when they have run out of the classic festive treat. However, there might be some help on the way.

Petronas and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) have not uploaded the full versions of their videos but based on the trailer, it involved performing live in public. This list will be updated once both videos are out so stay tuned!

