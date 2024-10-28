Boomers Speak Like Zoomers In New TikTok Trend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been doomscrolling TikTok lately you’re bound to come across at least one video of an older person, possibly a boomer, marketing something like a product or service but not in a normal, boomer way.

Instead, they would be blithely dishing out Gen Z lingo such as “no cap” or “slay”, which is really amusing to watch.

The trend shows company marketing videos if the scripts were written by a Gen Z person, basically anyone between the age of 12 and 27 today.

Some big brands and corporations in Malaysia have hopped onto the trend as well.

For example, here’s one by RHB Bank:

https://www.tiktok.com/@rhbgroupmy/video/7423647733929512200?q=asking%20genz%20to%20write%20script%20malaysia&t=1730086929465

The video has hit over 1 million views to date, with many approving comments.

Hennessy Malaysia shared a video on Facebook featuring a senior staff member taking viewers through a Hennessy exhibit while he drops Gen Z slangs such as “Very demure”, “He understood the assignment”, and “He ate and left no crumbs”.

The exhibition, happening now until 3 November at Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) will showcase the journey of Hennessy throughout three centuries since its inception through an immersive display.

Even Petrosains in KLCC decided to hop on the wagon and created a video following this trend.

Seeing someone who is obviously not a Gen Z person speaking like one is pretty cute.

Here’s another one of an older looking man who works for Ajinomoto Malaysia. In the video, he can be seen giving a tour of the Ajinomoto headquarters while describing it as giving “rizz and aura”.

Many in the comments expressed how tickled they are by the older staff’s use of Gen Z terms like “crib” and “bussin'”.

The video is surprisingly informative as well as the man explains more about Ajinomoto products such as it having two thirds less sodium compared to salt.

While these videos are undoubtedly funny, they also shine a light on generational differences but in a wholly positive way.

Of all the videos above, who do you think did it best?

