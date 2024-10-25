It’s 2024 And Some People Still Don’t Have Manners While At Petrol Stations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Proper etiquette is important in any public setting, including petrol stations. Many customers at petrol stations have a bad habit of treating the place like their own, forgetting that there are others who need to use the facilities too.

Facebook page VideoViral Malaysia posted a list of unlikeable things customers tend to do at petrol stations.

Some of these habits are not only an inconvenience to other petrol station customers, but also the station’s staff as well.

These inconsiderate actions could diminish the petrol station’s efficiency, leading to traffic congestion on the station grounds just because of a few individuals.

A few netizens also chimed in with their own opinions to add to the list.

“There are those who take their sweet time to leave after filling up their car, knowing there’s a queue behind them. Once they’re in the car, that’s when they want to sanitise their hands, check their dashboard, dust their android player, as if they can’t move their car to the side and do all that,” said one comment.

Another comment pointed out that some people park at a gas pump only to go use the restroom or to withdraw money at the ATM, without actually using the petrol pump.

While none of these bad petrol station behaviours break any official rules, there are unspoken ones that should be followed just for common decency and consideration towards others.

