Did You Know The Two Iconic Dutch Lady Cows In PJ Are Called Daisy & Maya? And They’re Moo-ving

During your drives around Section 13 in Petaling Jaya, you might have come across statues of a cow and a calf outside the Dutch Lady manufacturing factory.

The iconic pair of statues, named Daisy and Maya, will soon be moved to Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd’s (DLMI) new home in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan on 27 October.

Daisy and Maya, one of the key identity symbols in the city, will be relocated to the new 13ha facility that’s three times larger than the current premises. See, even the statue cows are living it large!

DLMI managing director Ramjeet Kaur Virik said the company is moving its operations to a bigger lot to meet increasing production demands and align with sustainable operational goals.

Since Daisy and Maya have become synonymous with the original factory, the company decided to take the statues to their new home.

According to the New Straits Times, UEM Sunrise Bhd will redevelop the historic Dutch Lady factory in late 2024 into a mixed-use development with residential towers and retail featuring a modern, co-living concept.

The project will take seven years to develop and will be done in three phases.

Image: Zulfiarman Ali Amran/Google Photos

When were the statues created?

The statues were commissioned in 1969 from an Australian artist named Betty Chen who was based in Malaysia at the time. She completed and installed the statues outside the factory in April 1970.

In order to move the statues without causing damage, the company managed to track down 91-year-old Chen who’s currently living in Australia.

The company sought Chen’s advice through her daughter on how to safely remove, transport, and reinstall the statues at the new factory.

Other Dutch Lady “family members” are moving too

Among Daisy and Maya’s colleagues who are moving to Negeri Sembilan is logistics manager Jamaludin Abu Samah from Shah Alam.

Now 59, Jamaluddin joined the factory as a general worker at the age of 18.

This means he has been working there for over four decades and he worked his way up the ranks.

Jamaludin said he loves his job and with retirement nearing, it only makes sense to end his career at the same place it started.

Meanwhile, laboratory technician Mohd Zabidi Bahazim from Ara Damansara, also started as a general worker at 20 years old. He is now 54 and cited growth and job satisfaction that made him stay all these years.

