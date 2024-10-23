Adventurous Baby! Dad’s Hiking Trip With 9-Month-Old Daughter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heartwarming TikTok video featuring a father hiking with his 9-month-old baby, Hana, has captured the attention of many on social media.

Screenshots from @hazwanharawi/TikTok

Hazwan Harawi, the father, took his baby daughter on a hike up Sri Bintang Hill in Kuala Lumpur, using a special hiking baby carrier.

Throughout the hike, Hazwan made several stops to ensure Hana was comfortable.

@hazwanharawi Replying to @nurchokichoki0 boleh roughly anggarkan berapa jam hiking dan standby susu/ snacks setiap kali berhenti @Hana ♬ Ghibli-style nostalgic waltz – MaSssuguMusic

He shared in the video that he would pause to feed her, giving her milk and snacks like biscuits to keep her energy up.

Hazwan mentioned that bringing Hana along was manageable since she drank formula, which made it easier to prepare her meals during the hike.

Their presence on the trail caught the eyes of other hikers, many of whom were excited to see a baby on such an adventure.

Some even stopped to take pictures with them. It’s not common to see infants hiking in Malaysia, making this sight even more special.

Hana was described as being friendly and easygoing, making the hike a smooth experience for her father.

Hazwan also demonstrated how he handled Hana during the hike, including tips on using the baby carrier and feeding her at various checkpoints.

@hazwanharawi Replying to @farhan_afham Carrier macam ni selain untuk hiking, berguna juga untuk bawa anak travel ke tempat yang bukan stroller-friendly. Kalau ada bajet lebih, aku suggest ambil osprey poco atau deuter kid comfort, ada comfort dan safety lebih untuk child. Montbell baby carrier ni entry level je. ♬ 轻快愉悦 享受生活 – HD235( 音乐)

Many netizens praised his effort, asking for advice on hiking with children and Hazwan’s experience inspired many to consider outdoor activities with their little ones.

