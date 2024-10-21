[Watch] This Man Sells Nasi Lemak In Hawaii With A Little Plot Twist

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians always bring up nasi lemak when visitors or tourists ask what’s the must-eat Malaysian dish they should try. Even local students will miss the taste of nasi lemak if they study abroad.

Imagine this TikTok user Aiman’s surprise when he found a nasi lemak all the way in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was even more surprised to learn that the stall was owned and manned by an American man, Andrew Presllar.

Unfortunately, Aiman couldn’t give viewers a review of the the nasi lemak because it contains pork floss (and it’s also expensive lah).

Presllar is a chef who was introduced to Malaysian food in New York sixteen or seventeen years ago when he worked for chef, believed to be Zak Pelaccio. Pelaccio owns a Malaysian restaurant in Manhattan and is known for spreading the word about Malaysian food around the globe.

Since then, Presllar said he has been obsessed with Malaysian food due to its rich and vibrant flavours. He said Malaysian flavours were “second to none.”

He added that not many Hawaiian locals are familiar with Malaysian food but they always come back for more once they have a taste.

In the comments, some felt Presllar’s nasi lemak was missing something or looked out of place, especially the sambal.

They said the sambal Presllar used looked more like sambal nasi campur and not the usual sambal used in nasi lemak.

However, some liked that he maintained the name in Bahasa Melayu instead of changing it to names like “fatty rice.”

Meanwhile, some joked that now Malaysians could feel what it’s like to see their favourite local dishes get changed up by foreigners.

