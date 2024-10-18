Yes Dear, No Dear, Just Stop It With The Dear!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A bizarre conversation between a customer and an overly persistent salesperson has gone viral, sparking a hilarious debate on Facebook.

The customer, clearly frustrated by constant spam messages, took a stand, saying, “Please stop spamming my phone with pestering messages!”

Dr Victor Gan/Facebook

The exchange took a comical turn when the conversation revealed how the salesperson addressed them as “dear.”

Dr Victor Gan/Facebook

Netizens couldn’t help but weigh in, and the comments were pure comedy gold.

Toh Boon Lee shared his retail experience, asking, “How come when written, they address you as ‘dear’? But when you go to retail shops, they greet you with ‘YES’… like, I didn’t even ask a question!”

Calvin Lau Kuok Wei couldn’t resist joking about the trend of affectionate terms, predicting, “Habibi next!”

Leo Ong chimed in, lightening the mood, “Precisely. The other one is salespeople calling you ‘bro.’ But no need to be so angry la.”

For those wondering if “dear” was a cultural thing, Timothy Tham clarified, “From China. Usually, they name customers closely, like ‘亲’ (qīn).”

The term “亲” (qīn) in Chinese is often used as a term of endearment, similar to “dear” or “darling” in English.

It’s commonly used in informal contexts, especially in online conversations or customer service.

In China, salespeople or customer service representatives may use “亲” to create a friendly and approachable atmosphere when addressing customers.

This usage can feel overly familiar to those not accustomed to it, which sometimes leads to amusing or awkward situations, as seen in the viral conversation.

The lighthearted comments turned the situation into a humorous exchange, reminding us that sometimes, even annoying sales tactics can bring out a good laugh.

Looks like this customer’s struggle brought out the best (and funniest) reactions from netizens. So next time you get spammed, just remember—you might be someone’s “dear!”

