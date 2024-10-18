Viral Video Shows Failed Arson Attempt, Twitter Reacts With Mockery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A CCTV video of a botched arson attempt by two motorcyclists has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread laughter and ridicule among netizens.

The footage shows two accomplices stopping their motorbike in front of a gated house, with one staying by the vehicle while the other attempted to pour flammable liquid inside the property.

However, their execution quickly went wrong. When the liquid was ignited, both the house and the two would-be arsonists were engulfed in flames.

The failed arson attempt immediately caught the attention of Twitter users, who didn’t hold back in making light of the situation.

Ahlong intern buat kerja.. banyak tengok dvd. nak bakar kereta, lain yang terbakar. pic.twitter.com/BRG2548r2Y — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) October 17, 2024

The viral tweet humorously captioned the video with: “Ah Long interns watch too much DVD, instead of burning the car they set themselves on fire.”

“Ah Long” Reference

For context, “Ah Long” is a Malaysian term used to describe street gangsters, often involved in loan shark activities and other criminal enterprises.

The sarcastic mention of “interns” had social media users questioning the idea of such a concept.

Personally, I didn’t know you could intern as a street gangster, but hey, I could’ve done a better job. Just kidding!

Bro Was Cooked (In The Comments Too!)

The comment section erupted with a variety of responses. Some netizens pointed out the sheer incompetence of the arsonists, remarking that the incident was “instant karma” for engaging in criminal activity.

Auto karma! Padan muka ko Ahlong, belum terbakar api neraka. Tuhan dah bakar ko dekat dunia. — Althea_vomba (@AltheaVomba) October 17, 2024

Others commented, “This is why we should stay in school,” suggesting the failed criminals might have skipped basic lessons in science and chemistry.

Ni bukan pakai petrol…ada invisible flame sebelum letupan api… pure alcohol most likely ada.. Tu la masa sekolah dulu tak belajar kelas kimia.. kan dah mendapat ajaran praktikal 🤣 — PS Dhillon 🍉 🇲🇾 (@mafiadhillon) October 17, 2024

Another user quipped, “Ah Long interns didn’t clock enough hours,” while others speculated that these so-called interns had perhaps “failed their basic chemistry class.”

Ni mesti tak cukup hours lg ni — 𝕐𝔹_𝔽𝕆ℝ𝕋𝕐 (@Pokokpangkal) October 17, 2024

While the incident itself was serious, involving criminal intent, the overwhelming reaction from social media users was one of humor, turning the video into a viral sensation.

