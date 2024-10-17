Viral Video Of Automatic Baby Stroller Sparks Mixed Reactions: Is It Convenient Or A Hassle?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent TikTok video showcasing a father flaunting his automatic baby stroller has gone viral, sparking both excitement and concern among social media users.

The video, which has amassed thousands of views, shows the high-tech stroller from the brand I.Believe, following the mother automatically as the family strolled through a mall.

The user claimed that the electric baby pram is the first of its kind in Malaysia.

In the clip, the stroller is seen being controlled by a remote held by the mother, allowing it to follow her without the need for manual pushing.

This innovation has piqued the interest of many, but it has also raised questions about the stroller’s safety and practicality.

Safety Concerns

While some users were impressed by the convenience of the electric pram, many voiced concerns regarding the safety of having a stroller follow from behind.

Source: @aksnoop/TikTok

One user pointed out the risk of kidnapping due to the lack of visual supervision, as the stroller trails behind the parent.

Preference In Attentive Parenting

On the other hand, some mothers felt the stroller could be a helpful addition to their parenting routines.

Source: @aksnoop/TikTok

However, one user, despite acknowledging the convenience of the stroller, shared a sentimental perspective.

The user expresses how she values the experience of personally pushing her child’s stroller, as children grow up quickly and she doesn’t want to miss those moments.

A Potential Headache

Other users pointed out the potential hassle of constantly needing to look back to check on the baby, which could cause more stress than ease.

Source: @aksnoop/TikTok

One user stated that it might end up being more of a headache than a help if they have to keep turning around.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has certainly brought attention to the future of baby gear technology, leaving parents to weigh the benefits of innovation against the importance of traditional parenting experiences.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.