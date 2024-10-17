Inspired By A Microchip: Nigerian Man’s Malaysian Adventure

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Olalere, a student from Nigeria came to Malaysia about a decade ago to further his studies, but the reason he chose Malaysia in the first place is not what you’d expect.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said he came to Malaysia because he thought the Microsoft video game console XBOX ws made here after he took it apart to upgrade the hard disk and found the words “made in Malaysia” stamped inside it.

An important part of the XBOX gaming console, which is the central processing unit (CPU) is indeed made in Malaysia.

10 years later, when his mum asked him where he would like to study abroad, he recalled the XBOX and Malaysia and thought “If they can make XBOX, they’ll be a good country”.

10 years later when my mum asks me where i want to go study abroad, i have a flashback.



i remember the Xbox, Malaysia, and think to myself -" if they can make Xbox, they'll be a good country "



so i chose Malaysia! pic.twitter.com/GhiKq30Vof — Captain Awesome (@emmagine79) October 16, 2024

11 years later, he’s still here in Malaysia creating content on his YouTube channel Geekception where he reviews gadgets such as smartphones, cameras, and earbuds.

He also seems to be enjoying the sights in Kuala Lumpur, as he showcases his photography on social media.

kuala lumpur in the morning! 🇲🇾



Share a picture of morning where you are in the 🌍 pic.twitter.com/sgfHTHGa8N — Captain Awesome (@emmagine79) October 16, 2024

Emmanuel’s Malaysian adventure saw him falling in love with our famous street food pisang goreng (banana fritters) and he even acknowledged his addiction to it.

Many X users in the comments applauded and agreed with his choice of Malaysian snack.

One even suggested that selling pisang goreng in Africa would be a hit.

XBOX is not the only gaming product with components made in Malaysia. AMD, another giant in the gaming hardware industry, also has processors made here.

Sony’s Playstation 4 and Playstation 4 Pro also feature chips diffused in Taiwan and made in Malaysia as they source them from AMD.

