Roommate’s Alarm Struggles Go Viral, Here’s How To Annoy Yours

A viral TikTok video has brought amusement to viewers as it perfectly captures the hilarious struggles of dealing with a roommate who refuses to wake up to their own alarm—complete with an unexpected twist!

The Relatable Alarm Struggles

The video, posted by a university student, offers a point-of-view (POV) shot of what it’s like to live with a roommate who sets an obnoxiously loud alarm but sleeps through it, leaving others to deal with the noise.

In this case, the twist is that the alarm wasn’t a typical one: it came with a built-in math quiz that had to be solved to stop the blaring sound.

The student humorously demonstrated how he was forced to hit snooze on his roommate’s alarm, only to face a never-ending barrage of math questions.

What makes the video even funnier is the fact that, just as the student swiped in an attempt to snooze the alarm, the quiz question refreshed after a mere five seconds.

Fortunately, the creator successfully solved the math quiz in time to stop the obnoxiously loud alarm.

The clip ends with the creator humorously holding a frying pan, ready to use it as a last resort to silence the alarm—luckily, no roommates were harmed (or so we hope!).

Wait, What Alarm Apps Are Those Anyway?

For those who find this struggle all too familiar, a number of apps are available to help with the heavy sleeper problem.

iPhone users can try the app Alarmio, while Android users have options such as Alarmy and Sleep as Android: Smart Alarm.

Screenshot taken from Google Play

These apps are designed to make waking up even more challenging, with tasks like solving math problems or other puzzles to shut off the alarm.

Netizens Relate With Hilarious Comments

Netizens flooded the comments section of the video, sharing their own humorous experiences with roommates and difficult alarms.

One user joked, “This is basically my job! I’ve graduated with a Bachelor’s in Snoozing Friend’s Alarm,” adding to the lighthearted conversation.

Another user chimed in, saying, “Waking up to answer math quizzes without even being fully conscious? That’s definitely a reason to crash out.”

A particularly sharp comment focused on the alarm sound itself, calling it a heinous choice.

Another user suggested that the creator should just wake his roommate up, indicating it is time for Subuh prayer.

The creator humorously replied that their “last resort” would be waking the roommate with the pan featured at the end of the video.

This viral video has not only brought laughs to many but also sparked a discussion about creative ways to deal with heavy sleepers—ranging from solving quizzes to using kitchenware!

