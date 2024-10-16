Malaysian Illustrator Arif Rafhan Made This Batik-Inspired Venom Artwork!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sony Pictures shared a special image of Venom in a batik-inspired design which drew praise from some fans.

The stunning artwork was done by Malaysian illustrator Arif Rafhan Othman whose recent works include the Hanya Batik digital showcase at RXPKL. It’s still showing!

Sony Pictures said the artwork showed “a true fusion of Malaysian culture and the world of Venom, crafted to perfection.”

Arif also shared a post, revealing the collaboration with Sony Pictures. He has done two other batik Venom artworks too.

Venom ❌ Arif Rafhan



My latest collab with Sony Pictures Malaysia 🇲🇾#VenomTheLastDanceMY is exclusively in cinemas this 24th October! Get tickets NOW!#VenomTheLastDance pic.twitter.com/sc4SkLA7wt — Arif Rafhan (@ArifRafhanDraw) October 16, 2024

Many admired the design details shown in Venom’s teeth and tongue which showed the intricacy and skill of the artist.

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) quickly laid claim that the character Venom is from Sarawak, Malaysia.

Another commenter supported the claim because a canister carrying one of the Symbiotes crashed into the fictional Borneo Forest Reserve in Sibu in the first film.

Meanwhile, someone asked Hasbro Malaysia if the company would release a Marvel Legends figurine in a similar batik design while another asked Sony Pictures if they would release merchandise.

As always, Malaysians and Indonesians will fight over their claim on batik. This time, the Malaysians in the comments under Sony Pictures’ post are ready for the Indonesian keyboard warriors to arrive for Round… 10?

Maybe both sides will shake hands and call a truce to watch Venom: The Last Dance in the cinemas together on 24 October.

