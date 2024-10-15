“Where’s The Comfort?” Malaysians Poke Fun At KLIA’s “Enhanced Comfort” Metal Benches

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia Airports posted an announcement on its Facebook about the shiny new benches installed at KLIA’s Level 1 of the Transportation Hub. Everything might have been fine if they didn’t oversell it.

In the caption, Malaysia Airports wrote that the shiny, metal benches will now provide travellers with “enhanced comfort and extra space” while they wait for their transport.

First, we’ll look at the positives. The benches are new, shiny, and looked sturdy. It’s arranged in a row so it looks seamless in pictures. Very clean, very demure, for now.

Now on to the funny “bad” part! Many had the same question in mind when they saw the pictures: Where is the comfort coming from?

This is because the new benches are just three metal pipes without backrests. It would be a hard, cold, and mostly warm seat. It’s understandable why it was designed this way but overselling the comfort levels was a bold step.

Unsurprisingly, Malaysians are quick with humour. Someone suggested having the same benches installed in the parliament to enhance the comfort for all the MPs.

Meanwhile, another person said the benches reminded them of the old bus stop in Manong. They are proud that the airport was inspired by the kampung.

However, some were more critical and said there was no way KLIA could catch up with Singapore’s Changi Airport in terms of facilities.

