Sarcastic Twitter Post Sparks Mixed Reactions Following DBKL Signboard Incident

A viral Twitter post has sparked a wave of sarcastic humor following a recent enforcement by Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) that issued summonses to shop owners in Bukit Bintang for failing to prominently display Bahasa Melayu on their signboards.

While some users found the post hilarious, others expressed disappointment, as the debate over language and signboard regulations continues to divide opinions.

What Happened? Quick Recap

For a quick recap, DBKL took action in line with the Federal Territories Advertisement Bylaws 1982, which mandate that Bahasa Melayu must be prioritized on all signboards, with larger lettering than any other language used.

In response to the enforcement, DBKL stated that the summonses were meant to “refresh” shop owners’ memories of the law.

However, the move triggered a backlash online, with netizens questioning the approval process for signboards and suggesting that DBKL’s reaction only came after a viral video brought attention to the issue.

Some users highlighted that certain registered company names are legally exempt from translation, as outlined in the advertisement bylaws.

A Tweet That Stirred The Pot

Adding fuel to the conversation, a viral Twitter post made a sarcastic suggestion that the popular retailer Mr. DIY should be renamed “Encik Buat Sendiri” to comply with the regulations.

Will DBKL force Mr DIY to change its name to Encik Buat Sendiri? pic.twitter.com/PCWJCEsBla — 칼손 🏴🍉 (@connerylazenby) October 13, 2024

This sparked a mixture of responses, with some finding humor in the post and others criticizing it for taking the issue out of context.

Alright, That’s Kinda Funny

Those who embraced the humor began offering their own translated versions of well-known brands, with Nike’s “Just Do It” becoming “Buatlah Hang,” Pizza Hut turning into “Pondok Pizza,” and Touch ‘n Go hilariously renamed “Sentuh dan Pergi.”

Nike will have Just Do It : Buatlah Hang — Kev9639 (@Kevster1268) October 14, 2024

Pizza Hut jadi Pondok Pizza? — Muhazsab (@muhazsab) October 13, 2024

TnG = Sentuh dan Pergi — jl (@jl81027633) October 14, 2024

The lighthearted banter spread quickly as users contributed creative translations for various brands, leading to a viral trend.

However, In All Seriousness…

However, not everyone was amused. Some users took to the platform to explain the reasoning behind DBKL’s enforcement, stating that while DBKL was merely doing its job, their choice of showcasing shops that had already complied with the law was poorly executed.

Korang salah faham.

As a shop owner, aku pun ada salah faham masa PBT cakap “nama kedai perlu dalam BM”



It’s actually jenis kedai tu yg perlu dalam BM. Cth DIY ni, atas tu kiri dia ada tulis “Kedai Serbaneka”—itu yg perlu dlm BM



Tapi PBT memang fail bab penerangan — chem.mi (@mi_chem) October 14, 2024

These users urged others to see the situation in a more nuanced light, suggesting that the backlash stemmed more from DBKL’s approach rather than the actual regulations.

Another user explained the signboards that need to be bilingual include slogans or words that are not in Bahasa Malaysia and are not registered with MyIPO.

Yg perlu ada dwibahasa seperti slogan atau perkataan yg bukan dalam bahasa Malaysia dan tidak didaftarkan di MyIPO. Contoh, senarai khidmat servis kereta, pusat dandanan rambut atau klinik yg banyak istilah dalam bahasa Inggeris, ini yg perlu diterjemahkan pada papan iklan. — adek abigail (@adekabigail) October 14, 2024

The user gave a few examples of services like car repair, hairdressing centers, or clinics with many terms in English, stating that these need to be translated on the signboards.

As the conversation continues to develop, the DBKL signboard enforcement has become more than just a regulatory issue.

It has ignited a broader discussion on language, identity, and how such matters should be handled in a multicultural society like Malaysia.

