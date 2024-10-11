Man Goes Fishing In The Mines Shopping Mall As Frustrated Guard Tries To Stop Him

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video that went viral on TikTok recently shows a man leaning over a railing in The Mines Shopping Mall trying to catch fish in the mall’s indoor canal.

In the background, a mall security personnel can be seen speaking into his walkie-talkie while gesturing him to stop fishing but the man ignored the guard’s warning and continued as nearby shoppers watched in amusement.

https://www.tiktok.com/@hanzazkhan/video/7422628730578717959?_t=8qRYXIvrWRL&_r=1

What’s even more amusing is that the man was fishing right in front of a Japanese teppanyaki restaurant. Could he be fishing for his own ingredients?

A second part of the video shows the man leaving the scene, only to continue his antics at another spot just a few meters down the canal. The security guard followed him there but seemed defeated and just watched him enjoy his hobby.

Some comments suggested a theory that the man couldn’t resist seeing the size of the fish in the canal and simply had to catch them, while another humorously recommended this as an activity for husbands who are waiting for their wives who are shopping.

