A rather curious open letter landed in our inbox this morning.

It was penned by Tan Sri Lee Kin Yew, founder of real estate company Country Heights Holdings Berhad, and sent to press organisations by the company’s public relations office.

In the letter addressed to the “global Chinese community”, Lee, who was declared bankrupt last year by the Shah Alam High Court (he denied this though, claiming he was still ‘solidly solvent’), called on Malaysian Chinese political parties to put the interests of China and the global Chinese community above all else.

In case this sounds like we’re making it up, here’s what Lee said, verbatim:

“Whether it be China’s Communist Party, Kuomintang, Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, or Malaysia’s Chinese political parties such as the Malaysian Chinese Association and the Democratic Action Party, all global Chinese political parties must recognize that the interests of China take precedence above all. The future of the Chinese nation and the welfare of global Chinese must become the highest priority of every political party.”

Lee said he wrote the letter in conjunction with the Double Tenth Day. What is that?

According to Lee, the Double Tenth Day is a momentous occasion for the Chinese people, as it commemorates the success of the Xinhai Revolution and symbolizes “our continued commitment to the great ideals of Dr Sun Yat-sen”.

“Today, as we stand at a historical crossroads, global Chinese must unite in writing the next chapter of China’s future,” the Batu Pahat born man said.

In case your geography is bad, Batu Pahat is in Johor, MALAYSIA.

Moving on, Lee said it was imperative to revisit the teachings and philosophies of Dr Sun Yat-sen, which were vital not only to China’s future but also to the well-being of Chinese communities worldwide.

The letter emphasizes the importance of national unity, urging parties such as MALAYSIA’S MCA and DAP to prioritize the welfare of China and the global Chinese population over internal political objectives.

Lee argued that Dr Sun Yat-sen’s teachings remain deeply relevant today and must guide political discourse among Chinese communities, both in Malaysia and worldwide.

Lee stressed that political parties—whether in China, Taiwan, or Malaysia—must elevate the interests of the Chinese nation above all else.

He called for an alignment of political goals with the broader welfare of the Chinese nation, warning that prioritizing party objectives over the collective good leads to division and weakness.

Again, we give you verbatim in case you still don’t believe us:

“We must be clear: political party interests should be secondary to the collective interests of the Chinese nation. When parties pursue their own objectives at the expense of the nation’s overall welfare, it often leads to disastrous consequences. Therefore, whether it is the Communist Party, Kuomintang, Democratic Progressive Party, or other Chinese political parties, they must adhere to the principle of ‘China First, Party Second’. Politics should not be a mere tool for power struggles but a means to seek a better future for the Chinese nation and global Chinese communities.”

While we are not sure why Malaysian Chinese political parties should adhere to “China First, Party Second”, what is clear in the letter is Lee’s apparent adoration for Dr Sun Yat-Sen.

He urged all Chinese political parties to return to the founding principles of Dr Sun Yat-sen, who championed democracy, freedom, and the well-being of the people.

He reminded the global Chinese community that Dr Sun Yat-sen’s vision of democracy, as encapsulated in his Three Principles of the People, transcends Western ideals, focusing instead on a governance model that serves the unique needs of the Chinese people.

“Dr Sun Yat-sen’s ideology is not only a treasure for China but a shared asset for global Chinese,” Lee stated, stressing that parties must work to implement policies rooted in Dr Sun Yat-sen’s democratic principles, rather than letting internal power struggles dominate.

Highlighting a famous quote, yes you guessed it, from Dr Sun Yat-sen—”The tide of the world is vast and mighty, those who follow it will prosper, those who resist it will perish”— Lee emphasized the necessity of cooperation in today’s globalized world.

He urged political leaders to set aside differences and work together to promote the welfare of Chinese people globally, warning that those who cling to party rivalries risk diminishing their influence and effectiveness.

Lee also underscored the dangers of corruption, calling it a destructive force that erodes national integrity and the quality of life.

He urged political parties in Malaysia and elsewhere to take this issue seriously and root out corruption wherever it exists.

Concluding his letter, Lee echoed, yes again, Dr Sun Yat-sen’s famous last words, “The revolution is not yet complete, comrades must continue the effort.”

He framed this as a call to action for global Chinese political parties, including those in Malaysia, to remain vigilant in their pursuit of democracy and justice, ensuring that party interests do not overshadow the common good.

“Only by following the tide of history can global Chinese secure a bright future; those who go against the tide will be left behind,” Lee said.

