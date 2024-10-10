TRP
[Watch] Polite "Ghost Rider" In Subang, Moves Out Of The Way When Honked At
[Watch] Polite "Ghost Rider" In Subang, Moves Out Of The Way When Honked At

A car driver was momentarily shocked to see a bike without a rider coming into his lane while driving towards Shah Alam.

by
October 10, 2024

How do urban legends come to be? It’s because the person witnessing it doesn’t have a dashcam!

Terrible joke aside, we almost have a new urban legend that happened in broad daylight. But because we’re rational people, there’s always an explanation.

On 9 October, Twitter user Syazwan was driving towards Shah Alam on the Federal Highway, near the Mentari Court area in Sunway, when a motorcycle without a rider swerved into his lane.

He honked at the motorcycle out of reflex, only to realize there was no one riding the vehicle. Fortunately, the motorcycle turned away from the traffic before toppling by the roadside. Some would say it was as if a ghost steered it away.

However, the sight of a phantom rider can be explained if you look closely at the left side of the dashcam.

At about the 12-second mark, a motorcyclist hit another motorcyclist in front. The impact caused the motorcyclist in front to fall off the bike and the now-riderless bike continued its momentum to the main road, nearly hitting Syazwan’s car.

The extent of injuries sustained by the hit motorcyclist is unknown but we wish them a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, netizens were initially as shocked as Syazwan because it truly looked like a ghost rider.

They were relieved to know that there was a reason behind it and laughed at themselves for jumping to wild conclusions.

Someone said Syazwan was fortunate to have a recording of the whole incident; if not, no one would have believed him. He was also lucky that no collision took place, or it would have been an interesting conversation with the police and insurance agent.

Meanwhile, some jokingly praised the ghost for being a law-abiding road user.

