Viral TikTok Sparks Debate Over Malay Character Names In The Platform Series

A TikTok recently went viral when viewers of the Netflix series The Platform pointed out that both the first and second movies actively use Malay names for their characters.

Names like Goreng (fried), Perempuan (woman), Dagin Babi (pork), and Sahabat (friend) sparked widespread discussions, with fans from Southeast Asia quickly recognizing the linguistic connection.

What Is The Platform Series About?

The Spanish dystopian series, set in a bizarre prison system called “The Pit,” explores themes of survival, morality, and social solidarity.

Inmates are subjected to extreme conditions as they strive to make the system fairer—often resorting to violent methods of punishment to achieve equality.

Despite the heavy subject matter, viewers were just as intrigued by the symbolic and unusual names chosen for the characters.

Netizens Reaction

However, reactions were mixed regarding the use of Malay words. Some TikTok users were fascinated by the name choices, speculating that the creators deliberately selected exotic-sounding names to enhance the metaphorical layers of the story.

Source: @elvirademchaa/TikTok

Others debated the origins of the language used for the names, with some claiming the words were Indonesian rather than Malay.

Source: @elvirademchaa/TikTok

One user even suggested that the director or scriptwriter had Indonesian parents, though there is no verified source for this claim.

Despite The Debate

This debate is fueled by the fact that Indonesian and Malaysian languages share many similarities, often making it easy to confuse the two.

Nevertheless, the use of these names has left a lasting impression on viewers, with some finding it difficult to grasp the deeper message of the film, while others continue to appreciate the series for its thought-provoking metaphors.

Regardless of the debate over language origins, The Platform 2 has garnered mixed reviews.

Source: @elvirademchaa/TikTok

Some viewers appreciate the creative storytelling, while others struggle with its intense and often confusing narrative.

The choice of names, however, adds an additional layer of intrigue to the series, prompting audiences to question the significance of the language used in this dystopian world.

As discussions continue to unfold online, one thing is certain—the unique character names have helped The Platform series stand out in the minds of viewers, fueling further debate over the cultural and linguistic influences behind them.

