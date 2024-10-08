Viral Video Shows Man Allegedly Trying To Steal Car Battery In Broad Daylight In Ipoh

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video circulating on social media has garnered significant attention, showing a man allegedly attempting to steal a car battery in broad daylight near Meru Heights, Ipoh, Perak.

The incident has left netizens both shocked and confused by the brazenness of the act.

Sir, You’ve Just Been Caught In 4K

Percubaan curi bateri area meru heights, Ipoh, Perak.



Kredit video owner pic.twitter.com/Vak1ANtdV3 — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) October 7, 2024

In the viral video, a suspicious man can be seen opening the hood of a red Proton Saga, appearing to inspect the vehicle.

Unaware, a witness was quietly recording the scene from an elevated position, possibly from a window above, judging by the angle of the footage.

After a few moments, the person recording spoke up, asking loudly, “What are you repairing?”—a clever approach to confront the situation without escalating tension.

Startled by the question, the man hurriedly closed the car’s hood, denying any wrongdoing, and swiftly walked away.

Before leaving the area, the witness inquired whether the man had arrived on a motorbike, a question that the suspect brushed off.

The man then apologized and rode off on a motorbike with what appeared to be his alleged accomplice, disappearing from the scene.

Netizens Shocked And Confused

The incident has sparked discussions online, with many questioning how such a crime could be attempted in a high-surveillance area during the day.

Kamera setiap sudut dinding ade nak gak curi 😭 — Looking for something (@muhdzulafiq) October 7, 2024

One user expressed disbelief, commenting that a car battery wouldn’t even be worth the trouble, estimating its value at only around RM5-RM10.

Jual dapat RM 5/10 tu batteri — taufanjawi 🌹 (@taufanjawi) October 7, 2024

Others offered more empathetic viewpoints, with one user suggesting that if the man was in desperate need, he could have sought help from the community.

La battery pun nak curi?



Kalau memang takde duit sangat, try la mintak bantuan kat masjid atau kat mana-mana badan yang ada sediakan



At least boleh buat makan kan



Untuk 3-4 hari okay dah



Dalam masa yang sama, usahakan la cari kerja apa-apa yang halal 😮‍💨 — Hafifi Izzuddin (@izsmin) October 8, 2024

One user noted that the mosque might have provided him with assistance saying that there are better ways to seek aid than committing a crime.

Another netizen urged the witness to file a police report to ensure the man learns from his actions and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Report polis yup beri pengajaran, jika tidak dia akan buat lagi — Mohamad Asri (@Mohamad26423743) October 8, 2024

If It Sounds Like A Bad Idea, It Probably Is

This viral video serves as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance, even in areas believed to be secure.

As of now, it is unclear if any formal action has been taken by the authorities regarding the alleged attempted theft.

