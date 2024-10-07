Photographer Snaps Pics Of Unsuspecting Malaysians And Their Reactions Are Great

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Street photography is a niche form of photography which exhibits environments and the people in them.

Most who appear in these photos are usually unaware that they are the subject unless the photographer comes up to them and show the results.

That’s exactly what Malaysian photographer Amirul Ozil (@thrulenzz) has been doing with his photographs.

As shown on his TikTok account, Amirul takes pictures of people doing their own thing in public and shows them how good they look.

His photos are a combination of street and portrait photography, as he takes photos of not only people roaming around in public but also shopkeepers and performers at events.

He even gifts them a physical copy of the photo as he edits and prints them on the spot and records their reactions to it, which are mostly positive.

@thrulenzz Sy hanya photographer picisan 🙏🏻 banyak lagi kena belajar. Sy akn usaha lebih baik lepasni. Im just starting out but my mission will always remain the same, spread joy and happinness. Im looking up so many new ideas and cannot wait to share it with all of you! Your support means the world to me💚 Stay tuned! ♬ Porque tienen más likes que yo – Lee

Amirul’s photos highlights Malaysians in their every day lives in an aesthetically pleasing and candid way, showing the diverse and rich culture we all live in.

Netizens who follow Amirul are all for his photos, leaving positive comments on every post.

Street photography is an art but keep it mind when it comes to taking photos of people in public, the right thing to do is always ask for consent beforehand or at least inform and ask them if it’s okay to publish their photos.

