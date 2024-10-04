Viral Post Of Abang Courier’s Hilarious Response Resurfaces And Sparks Joy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A humorous TikTok post has resurfaced, bringing back laughs as netizens share the funny story of a courier deliveryman’s unexpected response to a customer’s request.

Kisah ringkas abang kurier. pic.twitter.com/XCi1rqrv05 — amighul deghaman (@ricxxxkiddo) October 3, 2024

Originally uploaded in March this year, the viral post shows a young man receiving a text notification that his parcel had been delivered by the courier deliveryman , who addressed him as “abang” (brother).

The man then asked if people could stop calling him “abang.” In a surprising twist, the courier deliveryman responded with a cheeky change of address, calling him “sayang” (darling) instead.

The man, now seemingly accepting the affectionate term, asked the courier deliveryman to place the parcel somewhere higher to avoid it being damaged by cats.

Source: @hritzaimn/TikTok

Taking the request quite literally, the courier deliveryman went above and beyond – placing the parcel on the porch roof, leaving the young man amused and speechless.

The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral, with netizens finding the situation hilarious.

Many users chimed in with their own jokes, with one asking if the original poster followed up with the courier deliveryman by asking, “What are we?” after their sweet interaction.

Source: @hritzaimn/TikTok

Others joked about the courier deliveryman’s dedication, calling him “a man with efforts.”

Another witty comment pointed out that the courier deliveryman had successfully showcased two love languages – words of affirmation and acts of service.

Source: @hritzaimn/TikTok

One user humorously remarked that the young man had just been “rizzed and then punished,” while others playfully stated, “If my delivery doesn’t come with this kind of effort, I want a refund!”

The post, which continues to circulate across various platforms like Facebook and Twitter, has become a source of entertainment for many, showcasing how a simple parcel delivery turned into a viral moment of laughter and unexpected sweetness.

This amusing tale is yet another example of how everyday interactions can take a funny turn, bringing smiles to people’s faces and spreading joy online.

