Rumours Say There’ll Be 3 More Fuiyoh It’s Uncle Roger Outlets In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Did you think Fuiyoh It’s Uncle Roger in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is going to be the one and only outlet? Haiya, need to make more money ma!

According to rumours, Fuiyoh It’s Uncle Roger is looking to expand three more outlets so it’ll be four outlets in total in Klang Valley if all goes well.

The outlets are rumoured to be in MyTown Shopping Centre, IPC Mall, and Central i-City Shah Alam.

Not only that, we heard that each state will also get a flagship Fuiyoh outlet but we shall have to wait and see.

Fuiyoh It’s Uncle Roger in Pavilion KL still has a queue so time will tell if the other outlets will garner the same traffic.

We have not tested Uncle Roger’s fried rice yet but the reviews out there have been conflicting. It’s either you’ll love it or go back to your tried and true nasi goreng hawker.

Meanwhile, we know that Nigel Ng aka Uncle Roger has a fiancee for sure. He revealed his fiancée, Sabrina, in a YouTube video posted on 29 September.

He introduced her to the crowd of fans who dressed up like him at Pavilion KL after he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Uncle Rogers.

With this revelation, he might have to retire his jokes about Aunty Helen, his fictional ex-wife. Or not.

Previously in May 2023, photos of Ng holding hands with Sabrina went viral on XiaoHongShu.

He tagged her in his Instagram posts in January 2024 although she wasn’t clearly visible in both pictures.

He finally revealed her face on Valentine’s Day and called Sabrina his Valentine.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.