Comet C/2023 A3 Dashes Past KLCC: A Celestial Relic From The Oort Cloud

Discovery and Naming

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) was initially spotted by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) on 22 February 2023.

However, the comet had already been independently observed in January 2023 by the Tsuchinshan Chinese Observatory (also known as the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences).

Due to these independent discoveries, both observatories are included in the comet’s official designation.

C/2023 A3 follows a retrograde orbit, moving in the opposite direction to most objects in the solar system, and has a perihelion distance of 0.39 AU.

This makes it a particularly significant object to observe, as current predictions suggest that it could become visible to the naked eye during its perihelion passage, expected between September and October 2024.

This comet is believed to originate from the distant Oort cloud, a vast region of icy bodies at the edge of the solar system.

Picture: Orbital Today

A Historical Sighting

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) is believed to be a long-period comet, meaning it has an extremely elongated orbit that takes thousands or even millions of years to complete.

Based on current orbital calculations, it is estimated that the comet’s last approach to the inner solar system was likely tens or even hundreds of thousands of years ago.

This suggests that the last time it passed Earth, if at all, was during a time far before recorded human history.

Comets like C/2023 A3 typically come from the distant Oort Cloud, a region of icy bodies at the outer edges of the solar system. These comets are often on orbits so long that they only visit the inner solar system once in many millennia.

Therefore, this close approach in 2024 will be the first time humans will have had the opportunity to observe it.

Visibility

The comet is anticipated to become visible to the naked eye as it nears its perihelion, projected for late 2024.

Optimal viewing conditions will be determined by its brightness and the time of year, as well as the viewer’s geographic location.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas) passing Malaysian Airspace

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is visible from Malaysia during the peak period between 27-29 September 2024.

At this time, the comet will be highest in the eastern sky, about 20 minutes after dawn (Subuh). Following this, it will gradually lower on the horizon and disappear from view by 7 October 2024.

Once it fades from the morning sky, the comet will reappear after dusk.

Predictions indicate that from 7-11 October 2024, the comet could reach a brightness similar to Jupiter, at magnitude -2.

However, the most exciting moment is likely on 9 October 2024, when it could shine as bright as Venus, reaching magnitude -4.

During this time, its proximity to the Sun (3.8 degrees) may make it difficult to spot, requiring observation during daylight hours, similar to how Jupiter or Venus can sometimes be seen during the day.

Observations of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) were captured on 4 October 2024 in Langkawi, Malaysia.

These observations were conducted by researchers from the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA), specifically Mohammad Redzuan Tahar, Farahana Kamarudin, and Karzaman Ahmad. They recorded both images and videos of the comet as it passed through Malaysian skies.

Scientific Significance

Studying C/2023 A3 offers valuable insights into the early solar system’s conditions, as comets are considered relics from its formation.

Analyzing its composition can help scientists understand more about the origins of water and organic materials on Earth.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas) is a remarkable celestial event, bridging ancient history with modern astronomy.

Its upcoming appearance presents an exciting opportunity for both scientific study and public engagement in astronomy.

Mackenna Singh shared in the Stargazer Society Facebook page a few shots of the comet above KLCC in Kuala Lumpur.

The beautiful photos were captured from Bukit Tunku using an Olympus OM1 camera.

